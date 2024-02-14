Mayorkas becomes first cabinet secretary impeached since 1876

The House on Tuesday voted 214-213 to impeach Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas over his handling of an influx of migrants across the U.S.-Mexico border. Why it matters: It's the first time since War Secretary William Belknap in 1876 that a cabinet secretary has been impeached, though Mayorkas is all but certain to be acquitted by the Senate.

The vote was Republicans' second attempt at impeachment following their shocking loss last week, in which the three GOP defections and the absence of House Majority Leader Steve Scalise (R-La.) led to a tie vote.

Driving the news: The House impeached Mayorkas on two counts, "willful and systemic refusal to comply with the law" and "breach of public trust."

Reps. Ken Buck (R-Colo.), Tom McClintock (R-Calif.) and Mike Gallagher (R-Wis.) voted with all Democrats against impeachment.

The details: The 22-page articles of impeachment accuse Mayorkas of failing to comply federal law and court rulings around migrant detention and blames him for a surge in border crossings during the Biden administration.

Mayorkas has "demonstrated he will remain a threat to national and border security" and "acted in a manner grossly incompatible with his duties and the rule of law," the measure says.

Additionally, Mayorkas is accused of false statements to Congress and obstructing oversight from Congress and the DHS inspector general.

The other side: Democrats, DHS officials and some Republicans have blasted impeachment as a political effort not backed up by evidence.

McClintock, in a memo, said the articles "stretch and distort the Constitution" and warned they are headed for "repudiation" in the Senate.

"House Republicans will be remembered by history for trampling on the Constitution for political gain," DHS spokesperson Mia Ehrenberg said in a statement.

What's next: The articles now head to the Senate, where Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) has declined to commit to holding a trial.