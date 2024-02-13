GOP rift on full display as Ukraine aid package passes Senate

Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer, D-N.Y., left, and Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, R-La. Photo: Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

The Senate finally passed a $95 billion foreign aid package for Ukraine, Israel and the Indo-Pacific early Tuesday morning.

Why it matters: The tortured proceedings have put on display a divided Republican party, with a growing faction embracing isolationist views at odds with the GOP establishment.

The past few weeks in the Senate have also made clear Trump's hold on the Republican party as he barrels toward the GOP presidential nomination.

One example: Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), a long-time supporter of foreign aid, committed to voting no on the package Monday evening — demanding aid be given in the form of a loan instead as Trump pushed for over the weekend.

Zoom in: The package passed 70-29, with 22 Republicans supporting it. Two Democrats — Sens. Peter Welch (Vt.) and Jeff Merkley (Ore.) — opposed the bill over concerns around its aid for Israel, as did Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.).

The bill succeeded despite strong opposition from the former president, a vocal group of Senate conservatives bucking leadership and House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) who has indicated he will not bring the bill to the floor — at least as is.

"This is not helping the people of Ukraine," said Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wisc.), one of the detractors who delayed the process. "This war is destroying their country, why add another $60 billion as fuel to the flames?"

By the numbers: The package includes $60 billion for in aid for Ukraine, $14 billion for Israel and $4.8 billion for the Indo-Pacific region.

Another $10 billion would go toward humanitarian assistance for civilians in Gaza and the West Bank, Ukraine and other populations.

What they’re saying: Sen. Thom Tillis (R-N.C.) told Axios that there "are some that are taking a cue from President Trump" and others who "would be opposed to this whether or not President Trump was for it."

Tillis admitted there are some who have to take their re-election races into consideration, but he believes a majority of the conference wants to support Ukraine.

Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.), who has been consistent in his opposition to foreign aid, said he believes the Republican Party has been moving in his direction.

"The people up here are a bit more neocon-ish, more interventionist than the people at home," Paul told reporters — "up here" referring to the Senate. "I think it's shifted more towards people like me, at home."

How we got here: The bill's opponents took to the floor Monday and into the early hours Tuesday — filibustering and arguing against sending additional aid to Ukraine.