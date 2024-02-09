Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Chicken wings, the ultimate Super Bowl food, cost less than they did last year, offering consumers welcome relief.

Why it matters: Cooling inflation has leveled the playing field this year for some game-day staples, data shared with Axios shows.

What's happening: Americans are expected to eat 1.45 billion wings during the game, the same amount as 2023, according to the National Chicken Council.

A Wells Fargo analysis citing Circana data found fresh chicken wings were down around 5% and frozen wings down 11% compared to January 2023.

The average advertised price for whole wings was $2.65 a pound, according to a Feb. 2 Department of Agriculture report, compared to $2.82 a pound in 2023.

The big picture: Even with lower wing prices, overall Super Bowl spending is expected to reach a new record, according to the National Retail Federation.

Consumers are expected to spend $17.3 billion on food, drinks, clothes and other purchases, beating the 2020 record of $17.2 billion, NRF data shows.

The NRF estimates Super Bowl spending per household at $86.04, the highest amount in four years but still less than the record set in 2020 of $88.65 per household.

State of play: An analysis by research firm Datasembly found a basket of 14 items — including soda, chips, wings, beer, dip and ice cream — cost $86.99 in early February, 4% more than the same items did last year.

Chips and dips had the largest increases with tortilla chips up 38.3% and a 15-ounce medium queso up 18.8%, Datasembly found.

Datasembly said this year's 4% increase "pales in comparison to the 13.8% increase we saw in last year's basket, but is reflective of the overall cooling we are seeing in grocery inflation."

Most popular Super Bowl food

Zoom in: Food is the MVP at most Super Bowl parties, particularly snacks, recent surveys show.

Tortilla chips, cola, salsa, pretzels, guacamole and wings are among the top 20 categories that peaked the week before the Super Bowl last year, according to Instacart sales data.

An Instacart survey of 2,078 people found snacks are among the favorite parts of the game for 50%.

What they're saying: "This is prime time for snacks and beverages. It's like holiday season," said Brett O'Brien of PepsiCo — the maker of Tostitos.

Incorporating snack items like chips and dips into meals is a rising trend the company is watching, O'Brien said, noting it's up 35% over previous years.

More from Axios: