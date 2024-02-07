Share on email (opens in new window)

Coca-Cola is introducing a new soda, Coca-Cola Spiced. Photo: Michael Wade/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Coca-Cola is spicing up the soda aisle by adding its first permanent soda flavor in three years — Coca-Cola Spiced.

Why it matters: It's the latest sign that the soda wars are taking off again and follows the January 2023 launch of Pepsi's Starry.

What's happening: The Atlanta-based beverage giant announced the soda Wednesday and posted a countdown timer.

The company said the soda "offers a unique alchemy of our iconic cola, raspberry and spiced flavors."

Coca-Cola Spiced and Coca-Cola Spiced Zero Sugar are set to go on sale Feb. 19 in the U.S. and Canada.

They will be sold in a variety of sizes that vary by the regular and zero-sugar products.

What they're saying: "If you go to the aisles, you'll see the amount of spiciness has gone up because consumers' taste palettes have evolved," Coca-Cola's North American marketing chief Shakir Moin told AP.

"We realized that could be an opportunity for us."

