1 hour ago - Business
Coca-Cola Spice, first new Coke in years, coming soon
Coca-Cola is spicing up the soda aisle by adding its first permanent soda flavor in three years — Coca-Cola Spiced.
Why it matters: It's the latest sign that the soda wars are taking off again and follows the January 2023 launch of Pepsi's Starry.
What's happening: The Atlanta-based beverage giant announced the soda Wednesday and posted a countdown timer.
- The company said the soda "offers a unique alchemy of our iconic cola, raspberry and spiced flavors."
- Coca-Cola Spiced and Coca-Cola Spiced Zero Sugar are set to go on sale Feb. 19 in the U.S. and Canada.
- They will be sold in a variety of sizes that vary by the regular and zero-sugar products.
What they're saying: "If you go to the aisles, you'll see the amount of spiciness has gone up because consumers' taste palettes have evolved," Coca-Cola's North American marketing chief Shakir Moin told AP.
- "We realized that could be an opportunity for us."
More from Axios: