Data: Yahoo Finance; Chart: Axios Visuals

The most widely-used measure of the U.S. stock market closed above 5,000 for the first time Friday, a round psychological figure investors have targeted amid a crush of fourth-quarter earnings.

Why it matters: The new record closing high around 5,026 comes as Q4's mixed— but still encouraging — reporting season comes to a close. It's simply the latest step higher in the bull market's steady push into unseen territory, due in part to market hopes for (eventually) lower interest rates.

State of play: This new bull market was born at the moment the bear market — brought on by the Federal Reserve's rate hikes over the last couple years — expired on Oct. 12, 2022.

Since then, the S&P 500 is up more than 40%. (It's up more than 5% so far in 2024.)

Context: We know that humans tend to fixate on the first item of information they receive when assessing prices, a phenomenon behavioral economists call "anchoring."

A corollary to anchoring is known as "left digit bias," in which people respond disproportionately to the first number in a price, which is why things are priced at $19.99, rather than $20.

Bottom line: In other words, big round numbers matter, because people pay attention to them.

The S&P at 5,000 is likely to generate a wave of stories — like this one! — that resonate with the public, and communicate that the market is doing pretty darn well.

That could attract new money to the party.

Or maybe not, we'll have to wait and see.

Go deeper: The S&P's top stocks haven't been this concentrated in 50 years