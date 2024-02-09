S&P closes at record high as Wall Street bulls run wild
The most widely-used measure of the U.S. stock market closed above 5,000 for the first time Friday, a round psychological figure investors have targeted amid a crush of fourth-quarter earnings.
Why it matters: The new record closing high around 5,026 comes as Q4's mixed— but still encouraging — reporting season comes to a close. It's simply the latest step higher in the bull market's steady push into unseen territory, due in part to market hopes for (eventually) lower interest rates.
State of play: This new bull market was born at the moment the bear market — brought on by the Federal Reserve's rate hikes over the last couple years — expired on Oct. 12, 2022.
- Since then, the S&P 500 is up more than 40%. (It's up more than 5% so far in 2024.)
Context: We know that humans tend to fixate on the first item of information they receive when assessing prices, a phenomenon behavioral economists call "anchoring."
- A corollary to anchoring is known as "left digit bias," in which people respond disproportionately to the first number in a price, which is why things are priced at $19.99, rather than $20.
Bottom line: In other words, big round numbers matter, because people pay attention to them.
- The S&P at 5,000 is likely to generate a wave of stories — like this one! — that resonate with the public, and communicate that the market is doing pretty darn well.
- That could attract new money to the party.
- Or maybe not, we'll have to wait and see.
