UPS is cutting its workforce by more than 2%. Photo: Mike Kemp/In Pictures via Getty Images

UPS plans to cut 12,000 jobs as the shipping giant grapples with a significant drop in package volume and higher labor costs.

The big picture: The company's revenue declined by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, to $24.9 billion, compared with a year earlier. During that same period, it saw a 7.4% decrease in average daily package volume in the U.S.

Details: The job cuts — which represent about 2.4% of the company's workforce — will primarily affect management and contract positions, CEO Carol Tomé said on an earnings call.

The company expects to save about $1 billion on the reductions.

State of play: The job cuts come several months after UPS reached a new labor deal with the Teamsters union to avert a potential strike.

The company on Tuesday said that it's still recovering package volume that customers diverted to its competitors ahead of the potential labor stoppage.

So far, UPS has recaptured 60% of that lost business, Tomé said.

What they're saying: "We don't expect these jobs to come back," even if package volume increases, CFO Brian Newman said.

"We've identified new ways of working," Tomé added.

Of note: UPS plans to require its workers to return to the office five days a week in 2024, Tomé said.

