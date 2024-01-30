UPS cutting 12,000 jobs after decline in package volume
UPS plans to cut 12,000 jobs as the shipping giant grapples with a significant drop in package volume and higher labor costs.
The big picture: The company's revenue declined by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, to $24.9 billion, compared with a year earlier. During that same period, it saw a 7.4% decrease in average daily package volume in the U.S.
Details: The job cuts — which represent about 2.4% of the company's workforce — will primarily affect management and contract positions, CEO Carol Tomé said on an earnings call.
- The company expects to save about $1 billion on the reductions.
State of play: The job cuts come several months after UPS reached a new labor deal with the Teamsters union to avert a potential strike.
- The company on Tuesday said that it's still recovering package volume that customers diverted to its competitors ahead of the potential labor stoppage.
- So far, UPS has recaptured 60% of that lost business, Tomé said.
What they're saying: "We don't expect these jobs to come back," even if package volume increases, CFO Brian Newman said.
- "We've identified new ways of working," Tomé added.
Of note: UPS plans to require its workers to return to the office five days a week in 2024, Tomé said.