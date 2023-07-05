UPS driver strike looms after labor negotiations break down

Labor talks between UPS and its unionized drivers and warehouse workers broke down early Wednesday, with both sides accusing the other of walking away from the negotiating table.

Why it matters: If no deal is reached, a strike could throw the supply chain into chaos, disrupt the U.S. economy and push customers toward rival shipping companies.

The workers' current contract expires July 31. No additional negotiations are currently scheduled, the Teamsters Union said.

The big picture: The Teamsters — who represents more than 340,000 UPS workers nationwide — said that UPS "walked away from the bargaining table" after putting forth an "unacceptable" offer that was rejected by the Teamsters.

UPS refuted the claims in its own statement, saying UPS has not walked away from negotiations but rather that the Teamsters "stopped negotiating despite UPS's historic offer."

Editor's note: This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.