UPS workers walk a "practice picket line" in New York City earlier this month. Photo: Timothy A. Clary/AFP via Getty Images

UPS reached a tentative deal with its union on Tuesday, averting a much-feared strike.

Why it matters: The tentative deal comes just days before the date that the union, representing 340,000 workers, would have walked off the job. Such a massive work stoppage would've had a destabilizing impact on the economy.

The deal was touted as a big win by the Teamsters, which represents UPS workers.

"UPS has put $30 billion in new money on the table as a direct result of these negotiations," Teamsters General President Sean M. O’Brien said in a statement. "We've changed the game. This contract sets a new standard in the labor movement and raises the bar for all workers."

Details: The deal raises wages for all workers, "creates more full-time jobs, and includes dozens of workplace protection and improvements," the Teamsters said in a release.

Wage increases for full-timers will bring their average top rate to $49 per hour — making them the highest-paid delivery drivers in the U.S., the union said.

New part-time hires at UPS would start at $21 per hour, up from $15 in the previous contract.

Notably, the agreement ends a much-hated two-tier worker classification system where some were paid less for doing essentially the same work.

Teamsters will get Martin Luther King Jr. day as a holiday for the first time.

The contract also ends forced overtime.

Big picture: The UPS union contract is the largest in North America, and is highly influential. Observers worried that a massive strike would've spurred more stoppages in other sectors.

That the union walked away with what it's framing as a big win will likely inspire other unions as they head to the bargaining table. The auto workers are headed that way in the fall.

What's next: The union rank-and-file will vote on the tentative agreement starting on August 3.

Editor's note: This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.