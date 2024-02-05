Data: JPMorgan Equity Macro Research; Chart: Axios Visuals

Giant companies now dominate the stock market in a way we haven't seen in 50 years.

Why it matters: It's the financial representation of how the largest firms — most of all, the giant tech companies known in the stock market as "the Magnificent Seven" — increasingly stand astride corporate America and the broader economy as colossi.

The latest: Shares of Facebook's parent company, Meta, soared more than 20% on Friday after it reported that its Q4 profit tripled versus last year, and announced its first-ever dividend and another $50 billion in planned buybacks.

The one-day surge created some $200 billion in market value.

For context, the entire market value of McDonald's Corp is about $220 billion.

Catch up fast: The Magnificent Seven are Apple, Microsoft, Alphabet, Amazon, Nvidia, Tesla, and Meta.

The ranks of the top 10 include Berkshire Hathaway, Eli Lilly and chipmaker Broadcom.

As these companies have surged, they've become responsible for an increasing share of the stock market's performance.

By the numbers: Through Friday, the Magnificent Seven alone have been responsible for more than 40% of the stock market's gain since the start of the year, according to data from S&P Dow Jones Indices, the owner of the S&P 500.

The S&P is up 4% in 2024.

Between the lines: Some see a risk in an increasingly top-heavy market.

"Market leadership is becoming increasingly unhealthy with a further increase in stock concentration this January versus last year," wrote stock analysts with JPMorgan in a recent research report.

The other side: Some analysts argue that concentration, per se, shouldn't alarm investors.

They point out that bull markets — we're officially in one — are often driven by a select group of hot stocks. (The S&P is up 39% since the bull began in October 2022.)

The so-called Nifty Fifty, were a group of sizzling stocks — including Polaroid, Sears and Eastman-Kodak — that drove the bull market of the late 1960s and early 1970s.

The "Four Horsemen" — Microsoft, Cisco, Oracle and Intel — led the market higher during the tech boom of the late 1990s.

💭 Matt's thought bubble: The size and dominance of these firms could pose a greater challenge for parts of the real economy than they do for the market.

I couldn't help but notice the juxtaposition of the giant quarterly advertising revenues reported by Meta ($39 billion) and Google parent Alphabet ($66 billion) over the last week, against the backdrop of job cuts at advertising-dependent institutions like the Washington Post, the Wall Street Journal and the Los Angeles Times, as well as upstarts like the Messenger.

A couple of years back, media investment analysis firm Ebiquity reported that Amazon, Alphabet and Meta — three companies — took $7 out of every $10 spent on global online advertising in 2021.

The bottom line: Looking at these share prices, I have to think that's higher now.