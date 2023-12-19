Washington Post finishes voluntary buyouts to meet job cut goal
The Washington Post has met its headcount reduction goal through voluntary buyouts, interim CEO Patty Stonesifer said in a note to staff on Tuesday.
Why it matters: The cost-cutting plan came in the wake of a brutal financial year for the paper and ahead of the official start of a new CEO.
Flashback: In October, the Post announced its plan to eliminate 240 jobs through voluntary separation packages. The company already had cut 20 positions, axing its gaming vertical and kids section, back in January.
- Earlier this month, about 750 Post staffers participated in a 24-hour strike after the paper's management and The Post Guild failed to agree on a contract after 18 months of negotiations.
Details: In a note to staff Tuesday morning, Stonesifer said the company "will enter the new year with a smaller organization but a better financial position."
- "I am very aware of how difficult this process has been for everyone involved and I want to thank you for the grace and respect you have shown at every step," the note said.
- A Post spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the final number of buyouts.
What's next: William Lewis starts as CEO on Jan. 2. He previously served as CEO of Wall Street Journal parent Dow Jones.