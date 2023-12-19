The Washington Post has met its headcount reduction goal through voluntary buyouts, interim CEO Patty Stonesifer said in a note to staff on Tuesday.

Why it matters: The cost-cutting plan came in the wake of a brutal financial year for the paper and ahead of the official start of a new CEO.

Flashback: In October, the Post announced its plan to eliminate 240 jobs through voluntary separation packages. The company already had cut 20 positions, axing its gaming vertical and kids section, back in January.

Earlier this month, about 750 Post staffers participated in a 24-hour strike after the paper's management and The Post Guild failed to agree on a contract after 18 months of negotiations.

Details: In a note to staff Tuesday morning, Stonesifer said the company "will enter the new year with a smaller organization but a better financial position."

"I am very aware of how difficult this process has been for everyone involved and I want to thank you for the grace and respect you have shown at every step," the note said.

A Post spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the final number of buyouts.

What's next: William Lewis starts as CEO on Jan. 2. He previously served as CEO of Wall Street Journal parent Dow Jones.