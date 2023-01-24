Washington Post starts anticipated layoffs

The Washington Post on Tuesday began notifying employees about layoffs, impacting at least some newsroom employees, according to sources at the company.

Why it matters: The pending layoffs had been a growing source of tension at the company, and at least 60 people have joined The Washington Post's union since layoffs plans were first announced by CEO Fred Ryan in December.

Details: The Washington Post Guild on Tuesday notified members that layoffs had begun in the morning, according to a copy of the email obtained by Axios.

Employees began receiving invitations to meetings scheduled later in the day with senior newsroom executives, the sources said.

"There is still a lot we are figuring out, including how many people will be impacted and whether there will be any effort to find folks other jobs internally," the email said. "We have good reason to believe that the number of people affected is far smaller than what Fred Ryan initially alluded to at the town hall."

The company had said in December that it planned to eliminate a single-digit percentage of its workforce.

The Washington Post did not immediately respond to an Axios request for comment.

Flashback: Post owner Jeff Bezos made a surprise appearance in the newsroom last week, prompting the union to hold meetings with staffers to prepare for the upcoming cuts.

The big picture: A slew of media companies and tech firms have begun to announce sweeping job cuts as the economy continues to face uncertainty.

Vox Media, Adweek and NBC News are among the news media companies that have announced layoffs this past month.

At the end of last year, CNN, Vice Media and Morning Brew laid off staffers, while tech news site Protocol shut down.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.