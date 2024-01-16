Share on email (opens in new window)

Data: FactSet, U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics; Chart: Axios Visuals

The backdrop for Q4 U.S. corporate profits looks healthy.

State of play: Big banking and financial firms started the festivities last Friday, with more (including Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley) Tuesday morning, and hundreds of companies to follow in the coming weeks.

Wall Street analysts are forecasting S&P 500 earnings per share will grow 1.2% in Q4 compared to Q4 2022.

Yes, but: Estimates are by definition, wrong. And typically, they're lower than what ends up getting reported.

Case in point, just before Q3 earnings season got underway last year, analysts expected EPS growth of 0.5%. It turned out to be 6.1%.

The big picture: While any given company could produce ugly Q4 numbers, from a macro perspective, the backdrop for corporate profits looks quite good.

Unemployment is low.

Consumer spending was strong.

Between the lines: What's more, prices for consumers are still rising faster than the more subdued rate of inflation measured by the Producer Price Index — which tracks wholesale prices that business owners face.

The bottom line: It should be pretty fat.