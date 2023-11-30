Data: FactSet; Note: with inventory valuation and capital consumption adjustments, seasonally adjusted annualized rate; Chart: Axios Visuals Corporate America has blown past a brief wobble to its bottom line. Driving the news: The latest numbers from the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, out Wednesday, showed that total corporate profits in the third quarter grew 3.3% to an annualized rate of $3.28 trillion.

That's just shy of the all-time peak of $3.3 trillion reached in Q3 2022.

Why it matters: The rise in profits last quarter shows that U.S. companies have been able to adjust to the post-COVID operating environment, which includes higher wages and higher borrowing costs.