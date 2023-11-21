Corporate America roared back into growth mode last quarter.
Why it matters: Better-than-expected numbers from third-quarter earnings season — which unofficially ended with Walmart's results last Thursday — helped lift stocks sharply this month.
Context: Leading up to Q3 earnings season, analysts had been focusing on the so-called earnings recession — unofficially defined as two consecutive quarters of shrinking profits — as a potential concern for the market.
S&P 500 companies had seen shrinking profits in the fourth quarter of 2022, and the first two quarters this year.
That string came to an end in Q3.
State of play: Reinforcing the narrative of the resilient American shopper,consumer discretionary companies did a lot better than expected, seeing their per-share profits rise by more than 40%, according to FactSet.
Energy companies — which face tough comparisons to last year, when insanely high oil and gas prices delivered windfall profits — brought up the rear of the earnings parade. Their profits dropped by more than one-third, FactSet data said, though industry profits are still strong, historically speaking.
The bottom line: Corporate America is in pretty good shape.