Corporate profits are expected to decline this quarter

Data: FactSet; Chart: Axios Visuals

The weekslong festival of conference calls that is earnings season has its informal start Friday morning.

Driving the news: Analysts are expecting the S&P 500 to produce earnings per share of $49.96, a drop of roughly 6% from the first quarter of 2022.

Why it matters: If that comes to pass, it'll be the second straight decline in year-over-year earnings growth, the first such "earnings recession" since the COVID crisis.

💭 Our thought bubble: Shrinking earnings aren't a tragedy. In fact, it's another sign that inflation is coming down to earth again, which is what everybody is supposed to want.

If we do have two straight quarters of shrinking profits, you'll hear a lot of chatter about how such an "earnings recession" bodes ill for the health of the U.S. economy. Ignore it.

Analysts expect that corporate earnings will be strained not by a drop in top-line sales — which can be a decent measure of economic activity — but by shrinking margins.

Flashback: When inflation was ripping hard in 2021-22 companies were able to jack up prices with ease.

That resulted in record high profits, despite public bellyaching from executives about the higher costs of virtually everything, including labor.

But, but, but: As price increases have slowed, companies have had a harder time passing along cost increases to consumers. That means profit margins, which were at the highest since 1950, have to come down a bit.

And that means earnings per share could well take a hit.

Worth noting: Even at the "earnings recession" levels that analysts predict, EPS would still be noticeably greater than any quarter in the pre-pandemic era.

Zoom out: The vast majority of earnings reports don't matter much to anybody who isn't a shareholder.

But big surprise losses, or profits that trounce expectations, can set the background mood music for the markets.

Also, comments by corporate executives in conference calls with analysts can gin up new worries for investors or ease concern about known issues.

One thing to watch: Analyst expectations are almost always too pessimistic.