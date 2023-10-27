Data: FactSet, U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis; Chart: Axios Visuals

Americans' savings rates slid again in the third quarter as consumer spending led the charge to a strong reading on U.S. economic growth.

Why it matters: Analysts have been watching falling rates of consumer savings — which surged during the pandemic and created a big savings cushion — for hints about whether consumers are reaching the end of their ability to fuel spending growth.

The answer appears to be no: The savings rate fell to 3.8% in Q3, from 5.2% in Q2 — while consumer spending jumped by a solid 4%. That helped push the quarter's GDP growth rate to 4.9%.

💭 Our thought bubble: It's the labor market, folks. The focus on when the supposed excess savings will be exhausted fundamentally misunderstands how savings function for most people.

Savings usually go up when the economy is weak or has suffered a shock — or both, such as the period after 2008 — leaving people more cautious and eager to sock away money.

When the economy is good — like now, with the unemployment rate seemingly pinned below 4%, or back in the mid-2000s — people are more willing to operate with low levels of savings, because they're confident they're going to keep receiving a paycheck.

The bottom line: Regardless of what people say their views on the economy are, the low savings rate is a statistical confirmation that many consumers are feeling all right about it.