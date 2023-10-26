Data: Bureau of Economic Analysis; Chart: Axios Visuals

The U.S. economy grew at its fastest pace in nearly two years in the third quarter, defying expectations of a slowdown.

Driving the news: Gross Domestic Product rose at a 4.9% annual rate during the July through September quarter, the Commerce Department said, the strongest since the final months of 2021 and powered by robust consumer spending.

By the numbers: Personal consumption expenditure spending rose at a 4% annual rate, adding 2.7 percentage points to overall growth. It reflects a summer surge in Americans' spending seen in a wide range of data.

There were also strong contributions to GDP from a buildup in business inventories (which added 1.3 percentage points to the total), and government spending (which added 0.8 points).

Flashback: This time a year ago there were widespread predictions of a recession in 2023. The new data — on the heels of solid 2%-plus readings in the first two quarters of the year — make the odds appear remote.

Yes, but: The continued resilience of growth poses a problem to the Federal Reserve, where officials believe a period of below-trend growth is necessary to fully vanquish high inflation.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell noted last week that that "economic growth has consistently surprised to the upside this year," but that "the record suggests that a sustainable return to our 2 percent inflation goal is likely to require a period of below-trend growth."

He said that continued above-trend growth "could warrant" further interest rate increases, though the Fed is likely to stand pat and leave rates unchanged at a policy meeting next week."

The bottom line: There are no signs of a downturn in this year's GDP economic data, contrary to the widespread expectations — but the outlook for 2024 is more uncertain.