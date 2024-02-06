Marjorie Taylor Greene faces uncertainty in push to censure Ilhan Omar

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) is running up against headwinds in her efforts to censure Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) and strip her of her committee assignments.

Why it matters: The flood of unsanctioned censure and impeachment votes, of which Greene has been a primary driver, is frustrating lawmakers in both parties.

Driving the news: Greene's three-page resolution centers on a disputed translation of a remarks Omar delivered to fellow members of Minnesota's Somali-American community last weekend.

Right-wing accounts on social media posted a video suggesting Omar declared "together we will protect the interests of Somalia," but the Minneapolis Star Tribune and the Minnesota Reformer, citing Somali interpreters, called those translations inaccurate.

Leaning on the allegedly flawed translation, Greene's measure accuses Omar of "treasonous statements" and "openly admitting her efforts to advance Somalia's interests."

Omar has called attacks from Republican lawmakers and other elected officials "completely false" and "rooted in xenophobia and Islamophobia."

What we're hearing: The measure may face enough GOP opposition to threaten its chances of passing, given House Republicans' three-vote majority.

Rep. John Duarte (R-Calif.) told Axios he is a "no" on the censure, saying Greene should "send it through committee" rather than forcing a vote.

"I don't tend to vote in favor of those things,"Rep. Ken Buck (R-Colo.) said.

Several other House Republicans told Axios they are undecided on the measure or still need to review it.

Between the lines: Many Republicans would simply prefer not take the vote — and are growing ever more frustrated with floor time being used up on things like censures.

"Don't we have other things to do," one GOP lawmaker complained.

State of play: The measure was set to be voted on as soon as Tuesday, but Greene told Axios on Monday night that the scheduling is up in the air.

"It's definitely going to happen," she said. "But timing is an issue. I've got to find out floor availability [on Tuesday], and that's something I don't know yet. Maybe Wednesday."

Greene acknowledged that the vote could also "possibly" be punted to next week, insisting that she's "not rescinding it, not backing off."

Zoom in: What makes the measure particularly potent is that, in addition to censuring Omar, the measure would kick her off the House Budget and Education & Workforce Committees.