2 hours ago - Politics

Rep. Ilhan Omar to report raising $1.6 million in Q4

headshot
Ilhan Omar

Rep. Ilhan Omar at a news conference with newly elected incoming members of the Congressional Progressive Caucus in 2022. Photo: Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call via Getty Images

U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar raised more than $1.6 million in the final quarter of 2023, Axios has learned, a record fundraising haul for the Minneapolis Democrat.

State of play: Omar is facing several primary challengers again this year, including a rematch with Don Samuels, the prominent Minneapolis Democrat she narrowly defeated in 2022.

  • She won the nomination in the heavily Democratic 5th district by about 2 percentage points, or about 2,500 votes, in what was the state's most expensive primary that year.

Zoom in: Omar's national profile and affiliation with the progressive "Squad" coalition has translated to big fundraising hauls for both the incumbent Democrat and her rivals in recent years.

  • The latest raise, which matches her total contributions from the first nine months of the year, was fueled by about 47,000 individual donations, the campaign told Axios. About 98% of those were under $200.

Between the lines: The three-term member of Congress is one of several House Democrats affiliated with the "Squad" to attract a serious primary challenger following their criticism of Israel's actions in the wake of Hamas' Oct. 7 attack.

What's next: Year-end fundraising reports for federal candidates are due at the end of January.

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Twin Cities.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Twin Cities stories

No stories could be found

Twin Citiespostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Twin Cities.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more