Rep. Ilhan Omar at a news conference with newly elected incoming members of the Congressional Progressive Caucus in 2022. Photo: Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call via Getty Images

U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar raised more than $1.6 million in the final quarter of 2023, Axios has learned, a record fundraising haul for the Minneapolis Democrat.

State of play: Omar is facing several primary challengers again this year, including a rematch with Don Samuels, the prominent Minneapolis Democrat she narrowly defeated in 2022.

She won the nomination in the heavily Democratic 5th district by about 2 percentage points, or about 2,500 votes, in what was the state's most expensive primary that year.

Zoom in: Omar's national profile and affiliation with the progressive "Squad" coalition has translated to big fundraising hauls for both the incumbent Democrat and her rivals in recent years.

The latest raise, which matches her total contributions from the first nine months of the year, was fueled by about 47,000 individual donations, the campaign told Axios. About 98% of those were under $200.

Between the lines: The three-term member of Congress is one of several House Democrats affiliated with the "Squad" to attract a serious primary challenger following their criticism of Israel's actions in the wake of Hamas' Oct. 7 attack.

What's next: Year-end fundraising reports for federal candidates are due at the end of January.