Rep. Ilhan Omar to report raising $1.6 million in Q4
U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar raised more than $1.6 million in the final quarter of 2023, Axios has learned, a record fundraising haul for the Minneapolis Democrat.
State of play: Omar is facing several primary challengers again this year, including a rematch with Don Samuels, the prominent Minneapolis Democrat she narrowly defeated in 2022.
- She won the nomination in the heavily Democratic 5th district by about 2 percentage points, or about 2,500 votes, in what was the state's most expensive primary that year.
Zoom in: Omar's national profile and affiliation with the progressive "Squad" coalition has translated to big fundraising hauls for both the incumbent Democrat and her rivals in recent years.
- The latest raise, which matches her total contributions from the first nine months of the year, was fueled by about 47,000 individual donations, the campaign told Axios. About 98% of those were under $200.
Between the lines: The three-term member of Congress is one of several House Democrats affiliated with the "Squad" to attract a serious primary challenger following their criticism of Israel's actions in the wake of Hamas' Oct. 7 attack.
What's next: Year-end fundraising reports for federal candidates are due at the end of January.
More Twin Cities stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Twin Cities.