House votes to remove Ilhan Omar from Foreign Affairs Committee

The House on Thursday voted to pass a resolution removing Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) from the Foreign Affairs Committee.

Why it matters: The vote marks the latest reprisal in an escalating partisan tit-for-tat over committee assignments that House members in both parties have called to end.

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) vowed in 2021 to retaliate against Democrats over the removal of Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) and Paul Gosar (R-Ariz.) from their committees.

McCarthy also blocked Reps. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) and Eric Swalwell (D-Calif.) from staying on the House Intelligence Committee last week.

By the numbers: The resolution passed 218-211, largely along party lines. It cites six comments Omar made about Israel, pro-Israel groups and 9/11 between 2019 and 2021 that were slammed as anti-Semitic by lawmakers in both parties.

Rep. Dave Joyce (R-Ohio), a member of the Ethics Committee, voted present.

What they're saying: Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) on Thursday said on the House floor: "This is about targeting women of color in the United States of America."

How it happened: McCarthy secured the votes he needed by agreeing to spend the next 30 days working on creating a process that would require the Ethics Committee to sign off on efforts by one party to remove another party’s members from committees.