DeSantis to deploy Florida National Guard and State Guard to U.S.-Mexico border

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced on Thursday that he's deploying the Florida National Guard and State Guard to the U.S.-Mexico border.

The big picture: The move comes amid a battle between Republican lawmakers and the federal government over securing the southern border with governors in states like Texas and Florida claiming there's an "invasion" of migrants.

It's the latest GOP attack on the Biden administration's immigration policy.

Driving the news: Florida is offering its assistance to Texas in its "efforts to stop the invasion at the southern border," per the governor's office.

A battalion of about 1,000 National Guard members will be deployed based on Texas' needs.

That's in addition to 90 Florida officers already deployed to the border.

What he's saying: "States have every right to defend their sovereignty and we are pleased to increase our support to Texas as the Lone Star State works to stop the invasion across the border," DeSantis said Thursday.

"Our reinforcements will help Texas to add additional barriers, including razor wire along the border. We don't have a country if we don't have a border."

The Department of Homeland Security did not immediately respond to Axios' request for comment.

Catch up quick: The U.S. Supreme Court last month sided with the Biden administration in allowing the removal of razor wire intended to stop migrant crossings at the southern border.

Texas officials have declared they won't follow the order.

Of note: DeSantis has previously sent law enforcement officers and other assistance to the U.S.-Mexico border.

Go deeper: The real test for the Senate border package is about to begin