Divided SCOTUS grants Biden administration request to cut Texas’ razor wire

Migrants try to reach the United States border to seek humanitarian asylum in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico on Jan. 17. Photo: Christian Torres/Anadolu via Getty Images

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday granted the Biden administration's request to vacate an injunction in the Texas razor wire saga.

Why it matters: The high court sided with the Department of Homeland Security for now after state officials had constructed a wire barrier to prevent migrant crossings.

Driving the news: The justices granted the emergency appeal by a 5-4 vote, clearing the way for Border Patrol agents to remove razor wire fencing along the U.S.-Mexico border.

Catch up quick: Texas officials installed miles of barriers using barbed wire and buoys along the Rio Grande near Eagle Pass in response to record numbers of migrants arriving at the border.

The Department of Justice filed a lawsuit against Texas over the barriers last year.

Texas sued the Biden administration in December in an attempt to stop agents from removing them.

Editor's note: This is a breaking news story and will be updated with more information.

