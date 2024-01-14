Texas barred border agents from helping migrants who later drowned, DHS says

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

An officer stands guard on the banks of the Rio Grande River at Shelby Park on Friday in Eagle Pass, Texas. Photo: Brandon Bell/Getty Images

Homeland Security is calling Texas' immigration policies "cruel" and "inhumane" after three migrants drowned while trying to cross the U.S. southern border after Texas military officials prevented Border Patrol agents from helping them on Friday.

The big picture: The deaths come amid rising disputes between Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) and the federal government regarding immigration enforcement.

What they're saying: "Tragically, a woman and two children drowned in the Shelby Park area of Eagle Pass, which was commandeered by the State of Texas earlier this week," a spokesperson for the Department of Homeland Security said in a statement shared with Axios.

"In responding to a distress call from the Mexican government, Border Patrol agents were physically barred by Texas officials from entering the area," the spokesperson said.

"The Texas governor's policies are cruel, dangerous, and inhumane, and Texas's blatant disregard for federal authority over immigration poses grave risks," they said.

Rep. Henry Cuellar (D-Texas) said "this is a tragedy, and the State bears responsibility," per a statement Saturday on X.

The Texas Democrat had pointed to Border Patrol personnel being "forced out of Shelby Park earlier this week by the Texas National Guard under order of Governor Abbott."

Cuellar said that "Border Patrol attempted to contact the Texas Military Department, the Texas National Guard, and DPS Command Post by telephone to relay the information, but were unsuccessful."

He noted that "Border Patrol agents then made physical contact with the Texas Military Department and the Texas National Guard at the Shelby Park Entrance Gate and verbally relayed the information."

"However, Texas Military Department soldiers stated they would not grant access to the migrants — even in the event of an emergency — and that they would send a soldier to investigate the situation," he said.

Cuellar said Mexican authorities recovered the bodies of the three migrants on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Abbott continues to spar with the federal government over immigration enforcement.

The Department of Justice filed a lawsuit against the state of Texas earlier this month over allegations that its new immigration law is unconstitutional.

Abbott (R) signed Senate Bill 4 into law in December 2023, which authorizes state officials to arrest and seek the deportation of migrants who have crossed the U.S.-Mexico border without legal authorization, Axios' Sareen Habeshian reports.

The Texas Military Department did not immediately respond to Axios' request for comment Sunday.

Go deeper: How Democrats got cornered on the border crisis