Texas won't stop putting up razor wire at border, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick says

Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick said Monday the state will continue installing razor wire at the U.S.-Mexico border, despite the Supreme Court ruling allowing the Biden administration to remove it.

The big picture: The Republican-led state has been pressuring the federal government to help secure the U.S. border with Mexico and as they say they're defending states from a border "invasion" in the face of a record number of migrants arriving.

What he's saying: "We are putting up wire ... everywhere we can. We will continue. We will not stop," Patrick told Fox News' The Story with Martha MacCallum" on Monday.

"If they cut it, we will replace it," he continued.

"I was down there Friday with our troops to thank them, support them, and also to stand with them in the event the Biden administration did send Border Patrol there," Patrick said. "Wisely, they did not. We're thankful they did not. We don't want a confrontation, but we want this border secure."

Representatives for the Biden administration did not immediately respond to Axios' requests for comment.

Catch up quick: The U.S. Supreme Court last week allowed the Biden administration to remove razor wire intended to stop migrant crossings at the southern border.

Texas officials have been declaring they won't follow the order.

Rep. Chip Roy (R-Texas) argued that Texas leaders have a duty to defend their people.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott echoed the sentiment and said the state's National Guard "continues to hold the line in Eagle Pass."

