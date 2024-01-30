Colorado man sentenced to prison for assaulting police officers during Jan. 6 riot

Rioters take over the steps of the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Photo: Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

A Colorado man was sentenced to two years in prison Tuesday for assaulting law enforcement officers during the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

Why it matters: Even more than three years later, the Capitol riot continues to be a lightning rod for both Republicans and Democrats as the effort to prosecute participants in the insurrection churns on.

State of play: Jonathan David Grace, 49, was sentenced to three years of supervised release and ordered to pay $5,000 in fines, the Department of Justice announced in a press release Tuesday.

Grace will also need to pay $2,000 in restitution.

After being arrested last March, Grace pleaded guilty to a felony assault charge back in October for his actions during the riot.

According to the Justice Department, Grace was part of a mob that confronted police officers in a tunnel on the Lower West Terrace of the Capitol grounds on Jan. 6. Grace remained in the tunnel "fighting police officers" for almost an hour, per the press release.

The big picture: To date, more than 1,265 people across all 50 states have been charged in connection to the insurrection, per the press release.

Among them, more than 440 people have been charged with "assaulting or impeding law enforcement."

At least 23 people with Colorado ties have been arrested and charged with roughly 100 federal crimes for their roles in the attack, making the state one of the top for those indicted.

Recently, Colorado's Supreme Court made the unprecedented move of barring Trump from the state's primary ballots in the 2024 election. Trump has appealed the ruling to the U.S. Supreme Court.

