"I'd do it all over again": Proud Boys member sentenced over Capitol riot

A Proud Boys member who confronted officers during the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot was sentenced Wednesday to six year in prison, the U.S. Attorney's Office for D.C. announced.

Driving the news: Marc Bru was also sentenced to 36 months of supervised release and handed down a fine of $7,946 and $2,000 in restitution.

He was found guilty in October of seven charges related to his conduct during the Capitol breach, including two felonies of obstruction of an official proceeding and civil disorder and five misdemeanor charges.

State of play: Bru, 44, of Vancouver, Washington, was among the first to breach a restricted perimeter at the Capitol, where he confronted officers in riot gear and spent nearly two hours verbally harassing them, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

He pointed at the officers and repeatedly yelled, "You'll die for the corporation!"

When police tried to use bike racks as barricades, Bru charged the barricades, grabbed one and used his body weight to prevent the police from moving it forward, prosecutors said.

Once inside the Capitol, Bru made his way to the Senate chamber, where he took "celebratory" pictures in the gallery, the U.S. Attorney's Office said.

What he's saying: "You can give me 100 years and I'd do it all over again," a handcuffed and shackled Bru said to the sentencing judge Tuesday, per AP.

"That's the definition of no remorse in my book," U.S. District Chief Judge James Boasberg responded.

Of note: In the weeks after the insurrection, Bru had plans to conduct an armed insurrection against the local government in Portland, Oregon, modeled on the Capitol riot, the U.S. Attorney's Office said.

Go deeper: Proud Boys member who attacked at least 6 officers on Jan. 6 sentenced