Congressional Republicans rush to crown Trump after New Hampshire victory

House Speaker Mike Johnson speaks at the March for Life in Washington, D.C. on Jan. 19, 2024. Photo: Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images.

Top House and Senate Republicans called to end the Republican presidential primaries following former President Trump's victory in the New Hampshire primary on Tuesday.

Why it matters: It ups the GOP establishment pressure on former UN ambassador Nikki Haley to drop out of the race.

Driving the news: "It's now past time for the Republican Party to unite around President Trump," House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) said in a statement.

House Republican Conference Chair Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y.) released a statement calling for Haley to "suspend her failing campaign and unite behind President Trump."

Stefanik's counterpart in the Senate, Sen. John Barrasso (R-Wyo.), echoed her in a post on X: "Donald J. Trump is our presumptive nominee for President of the United States."

The campaign chiefs for both House and Senate Republicans also called for the party to coalesce around Trump.

Zoom in: Trump also picked up several new endorsements from GOP lawmakers on Tuesday night.

"I have seen enough," Sen. John Cornyn (R-Texas), who had been on the sidelines, said on X. "To beat Biden, Republicans need to unite around a single candidate, and it's clear that President Trump is Republican voters' choice."

Sen. Deb Fischer (R-Neb.), who was also on the fence, said it is "time to unite around President Donald Trump."

Rep. Kelly Armstrong (R-N.D.), who backed North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum's now-suspended campaign, said on X: "It's time for Republicans to come together and support President Donald Trump ... Candidates have taken their shots at President Trump but they have not landed."

Rep. Rich McCormick (R-Ga.), who had backed Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, said in a statement: "I am calling on my fellow conservatives ... to join me in supporting Donald Trump for President."

The other side: "Now, you've all heard the chatter among the political class," Haley told supporters in a speech on Tuesday night. "They're falling all over themselves saying this race is over."

Haley declared she will not drop out: "This race is far from over. There are dozens of states left to go, and the next one is my sweet state of South Carolina."

