New Hampshire primaries: Trump chases knockout in showdown with Haley

Republican presidential candidates Nikki Haley and Donald Trump greet voters in New Hampshire on Tuesday, Jan. 23. Photos: Joe Raedle and Chip Somodevilla via Getty

New Hampshire primary voters have the power to quickly turn the primaries into a general election campaign, depending on Tuesday night's margins.

The big picture: This is former UN ambassador Nikki Haley's best chance to prove she can run a competitive head-to-head race with former President Trump.

On the Democratic side, President Biden isn't even on the ballot, but a write-in campaign is likely to leave him the winner against Rep. Dean Phillips (D-Minn.), whose primary challenge is struggling to gain traction.

Zoom in: Axios has two reporters on the ground in New Hampshire — Sophia Cai and Alex Thompson — and others filing dispatches from across the U.S.

Most polling locations will close at 7pm ET, with the final deadline at 8pm ET.

The state expects some Republican results to be released faster because of the time required to count write-in ballots on the Democratic side.

Editor's note: This story is developing and will be updated.