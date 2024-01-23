Live
16 mins ago
New Hampshire primaries: Trump chases knockout in showdown with Haley
New Hampshire primary voters have the power to quickly turn the primaries into a general election campaign, depending on Tuesday night's margins.
The big picture: This is former UN ambassador Nikki Haley's best chance to prove she can run a competitive head-to-head race with former President Trump.
- On the Democratic side, President Biden isn't even on the ballot, but a write-in campaign is likely to leave him the winner against Rep. Dean Phillips (D-Minn.), whose primary challenge is struggling to gain traction.
Zoom in: Axios has two reporters on the ground in New Hampshire — Sophia Cai and Alex Thompson — and others filing dispatches from across the U.S.
- Most polling locations will close at 7pm ET, with the final deadline at 8pm ET.
- The state expects some Republican results to be released faster because of the time required to count write-in ballots on the Democratic side.
Editor's note: This story is developing and will be updated.