Netflix stock soars after adding more subscribers than expected

Netflix's stock jumped more than 6% in after-hours trading Tuesday after the company said it added 13 million net new streaming subscribers, handedly beating analyst expectations of 8 million.

Why it matters: Better-than-expected subscriber growth last quarter suggests the streamer's efforts to retain users through cracking down on password-sharing and offering a cheaper ad-supported tier are working.

Beating Wall Street expectations also suggests Netflix's price hikes introduced last quarter haven't impacted subscriber growth.

Data shows Netflix beating its streaming rivals consistently for the past year on low churn rates, the number of subscriber cancellations or subscription lapses.

Yes, but: Despite impressive subscriber numbers, Netflix's financial results were otherwise mixed for the last three months of the year.

The company beat Wall Street expectations slightly on revenue but missed on earnings per share.

The big picture: Heading into earnings Tuesday, Netflix's stock was up more than 50% in the past year as it continued to beef up its cash reserves.

Netflix is still the only major streaming company that's profitable.

Hollywood strikes and changing Wall Street expectations around profitability have forced its competitors, who have wider remits than just streaming, to rethink their streaming investments.

What to watch: Given the current pullback in streaming investments from major entertainment companies, consolidation is expected, but Netflix told investors Tuesday it doesn't plan to get involved in buying those assets.

"We're not interested in acquiring linear assets," the company said in a letter.

"Nor do we believe that further M&A among traditional entertainment companies will materially change the competitive environment given all the consolidation that has already happened over the last decade."

Netflix listed as examples Viacom and CBS; AT&T and Time Warner; Disney and Fox; and Time Warner and Discovery.

Of note: Netflix said it will focus its investments on boosting its content offering for subscribers.

Earlier on Tuesday, the company announced a landmark $5 billion, 10-year deal with the WWE to air "Monday Night Raw," one of TV's longest-running weekly episodic programs.

