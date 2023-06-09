Netflix's tightening of password-sharing among users has led to a surge in new sign-ups, with viewers opting to pay lest they miss out on the next big streaming thing.

Why it matters: Until just recently, Netflix password sharing was de rigueur among users. But the streaming giant raised eyebrows this year by enforcing — then expanding — a policy designed to dramatically limit the ability of family, friends and even former paramours to use a single login.

Driving the news: On Friday, analytics firm Antenna released data that showed a massive jump in U.S. user acquisition in the immediate aftermath of Netflix alerting U.S. subscribers last month that it would begin curbing shared passwords.

Netflix saw close to 100,000 daily sign-ups on May 26 and May 27, Antenna shared in a blog post.

"Average daily Sign-ups to Netflix reached 73k during that period, a +102% increase from the prior 60-day average. These exceed the spikes in Sign-ups Antenna observed during the initial U.S. Covid-19 lockdowns in March and April 2020."

Some Netflix subscribers opted to cancel, but those numbers were swamped by new sign-ups, Antenna noted.

What they're saying: In its first-quarter earnings report, Netflix itself predicted that the crackdown would create a halo effect on sign-ups and revenue.