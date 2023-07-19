Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Netflix's stock slipped roughly 5% in after-hours trading Thursday, after the company said it missed Wall Street revenue expectations, despite adding more subscribers than expected for the second quarter.

Why it matters: Beating expectations for paid subscriber additions suggests Netflix's new crackdown on password-sharing in the U.S., and the roll-out of its ad-supported tier, are paying off.

Between the lines: Earlier on Wednesday, the streamer announced it will kill its cheapest no-ad subscription tier in the U.S. and the U.K.

Ad-supported tiers are often more profitable for streaming companies, because they have the potential to drive even more average revenue per user (ARPU) than tiers without ads.

Details: Despite missing revenue expectations, Netflix still grew its top line by 3% year-over-year last quarter, in part due to gaining more subscribers.

The entertainment giant added 5.9 million subscribers last quarter, versus the 2.1 million additions expected.

In a note to investors, Netflix said it expects its revenue growth to increase in the back half of the year, once the benefits of its new paid-sharing account program and its ad-supported tier begin to pay off.

It also said its ads plan membership "nearly doubled" since the first quarter, but "it’s still off a small membership base, so current ad revenue isn’t material for Netflix."

By the numbers, via CNBC:

Earnings: $3.29 a share. That may not compare with the $2.86 per share expected by Refinitiv.

$3.29 a share. That may not compare with the $2.86 per share expected by Refinitiv. Revenue: $8.19 billion. That may not compare with the $8.30 billion expected by Refinitiv.

The big picture: Netflix's earnings come at a critical time for the entertainment industry.

The simultaneous writers' and actors' strikes are expected to shut down most Hollywood productions for the foreseeable future.

A bleak ad market continues to dog streamers looking to please Wall Street with stronger profitability margins.

Netflix said it increased its free cash flow expectations for the year by $1.5 billion, citing lower spending on content as a result of the ongoing strikes.

What to watch: Because it reports earnings early, Netflix's results typically serve as a bellwether for the rest of the entertainment industry.

Go deeper ... Netflix's earnings over the past year: