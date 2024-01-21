Trump hints at possible vice presidential pick

Former President Trump speaks at a campaign event in New Hampshire on Jan. 19. Photo: Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Former President Trump said on Saturday he "may or may not release something" over the next couple of months about his choice for vice president.

Why it matters: The GOP presidential frontrunner has left room for speculation about who he will choose should he secure the 2024 Republican nomination.

What he's saying: "There's no rush to that — it won't have any impact at all," Trump told Fox News' chief political anchor Bret Baier when asked about the timeline of his decision on a running mate.

"The person that I think I like is a very good person, pretty standard. I think people won't be that surprised, but I would say there's probably a 25% chance it would be that person," Trump said.

Meanwhile, Sens. Tim Scott (R-S.C.) and J.D. Vance (R-Ohio), along with Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y.), are believed to be on the short list of contenders to become Trump's pick for vice president.

All three campaigned for the former president in New Hampshire over the weekend.

Asked whether Scott is on the list now, Trump said "he's a great guy" and that "he endorsed me."

The former president also pointed to other South Carolina figures who have endorsed him, such as Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) and Gov. Henry McMaster (R).

"Almost everybody in South Carolina has endorsed me. What does that tell you?" he added.

