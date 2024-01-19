DOJ seeks prison term for former Trump aide Peter Navarro
Former Trump White House adviser Peter Navarro should be sentenced to six months in prison and fined $200,000 following his criminal conviction for contempt of Congress, the Department of Justice said Thursday.
Driving the news: Defying a subpoena from the House Jan 6. committee "deserves severe punishment," DOJ prosecutors argued in a sentencing memo.
- "The Defendant chose allegiance to former President Donald Trump over the rule of law," the DOJ wrote.
Context: Navarro was the second high-ranking former Trump official to be convicted in a case related to alleged attempts to overturn the 2020 election after Steve Bannon, whose four-month prison sentence remains suspended pending the outcome of his appeal.
The other side: "Navarro's actions do not stem from a disrespect for the law, nor do they stem from any belief that he is above the law," his lawyers wrote in their memo ahead of his scheduled Jan. 25 sentencing.
- "Rather, Dr. Navarro acted because he reasonably believed he was duty-bound to assert executive privilege on former President Trump's behalf."
Editor's note: This article has been updated with new details throughout.