Costco Wholesale is testing the use of scanners at some club entrances. Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Costco is taking its crackdown on membership sharing to the next level with a trial at some locations that requires members to scan their cards when entering stores.

Why it matters: It's the latest effort to convert freeloaders into paying members, similar to Netflix's password-sharing shakedown.

What's happening: Costco is testing the scanners at the entrances of three clubs to ensure members are matched to their cards, Richard Galanti, the wholesale club's chief financial officer, told Axios.

The Costco clubs testing the scanners are in Issaquah, Washington, near the company's headquarters; Sterling, Virginia; and West Plano, Texas, Galanti confirmed.

Costco is already using scanners in its U.K. warehouses, Galanti said.

"It helps speed up the process," Galanti said. "When you go through checkout, particularly self-checkout, there's not someone there having to review the card again."

Yes, but: The tests aren't a change in Costco's current policy since clubs ask members to see cards when entering a club (usually a glance from a distance) and scan them at checkout.

Context: In June, Costco started asking shoppers to see membership cards at self-service checkout registers at clubs nationwide after noticing "non-member shoppers have been using membership cards that do not belong to them."

Galanti told Axios this change has made a difference.

"It's still a very small percentage, but when you have, you know, a few million transactions a day it adds up," Galanti said. "Many of the people are choosing to sign up there for their own membership."

Costco membership cost 2024

Details: Costco offers Gold Star and business memberships for $60 and Executive memberships, which include 2% back on purchases, for $120.

Memberships include a card for a primary member and an "additional card for one designated member of their household."

Between the lines: The wholesale club has held membership fees steady since its last increase in June 2017 but in the past has raised fees around every five years.

Galanti said in December during an earnings call that "it's a question of when, not if" the membership fees will go up.

