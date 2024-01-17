Skip to main content
Updated 27 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Maine judge delays Trump ballot decision until SCOTUS rules on Colorado case

headshot
Republican presidential candidate, former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally at the Atkinson Country Club on January 16, 2024 in Atkinson, New Hampshire.

Former President Trump speaks during a campaign rally at the Atkinson Country Club on Jan. 16 in Atkinson, New Hampshire. Photo: Brandon Bell/Getty Images

A Maine judge on Wednesday paused a ruling by a state election official barring former President Trump from the state's ballot until the Supreme Court issues a decision on a similar case in Colorado, according to a filing.

Driving the news: The U.S. Supreme Court said earlier this month that it would consider whether the former president can appear on Colorado's primary ballot.

  • The Supreme Court plans to hear oral arguments on the Colorado case on Feb. 8.

The big picture: Maine Secretary of State Shenna Bellows last month removed Trump from the ballot under the 14th Amendment's insurrection clause.

Zoom in: The Supreme Court is now at the heart of key questions over Trump's ballot eligibility as he dominates the Republican primary and seeks a second presidential term.

Go deeper: Trump's courtroom and campaign calendar collision is here

Editor's note: This story has been updated with additional background and details.

Go deeper