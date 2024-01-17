Maine judge delays Trump ballot decision until SCOTUS rules on Colorado case

Former President Trump speaks during a campaign rally at the Atkinson Country Club on Jan. 16 in Atkinson, New Hampshire. Photo: Brandon Bell/Getty Images

A Maine judge on Wednesday paused a ruling by a state election official barring former President Trump from the state's ballot until the Supreme Court issues a decision on a similar case in Colorado, according to a filing.

Driving the news: The U.S. Supreme Court said earlier this month that it would consider whether the former president can appear on Colorado's primary ballot.

The Supreme Court plans to hear oral arguments on the Colorado case on Feb. 8.

The big picture: Maine Secretary of State Shenna Bellows last month removed Trump from the ballot under the 14th Amendment's insurrection clause.

Trump's team appealed the ruling and asked the state's court to overturn her decision.

Bellows' decision came after the Colorado Supreme Court ruled that the former president could not appear on the state ballot, arguing the 14th Amendment's insurrection clause applies to his actions in connection to Jan. 6.

Trump appealed the Colorado Supreme Court's decision on his eligibility.

Zoom in: The Supreme Court is now at the heart of key questions over Trump's ballot eligibility as he dominates the Republican primary and seeks a second presidential term.

Challenges to Trump's eligibility have been filed in more than 30 states.

