The Torridon Group — a law and consulting firm founded by former Attorney General William Barr and former Facebook general counsel Ted Ullyot — is adding a team of new lawyers, including former White House counsel Pat Cipollone and former deputy White House counsels Pat Philbin and Kate Todd.

Driving the news: Barr told Axios the firm, based in Virginia, will add a Washington office now that it's equipped to take on "every facet of litigation, regulatory and enforcement proceedings, investigations, crisis management, and strategic counseling."

Why it matters: Barr said Torridon lawyers have the perfect mix of public and private experience for complicated, high-stakes matters. But he said it's still a "smaller boutique firm that can give individual attention at reasonable rates."

What's happening: Also joining Torridon are Tara Helfman and John Coghlan, as partners; Chase Harrington and Kyle West, as associates; plus former White House counsel Fred Fielding and former acting Drug Enforcement Administration head Tim Shea, who'll be of counsel.

Zoom in: Cipollone was White House counsel during the final two years of the Trump administration.

Philbin has long experience litigating disputes for Fortune 100 companies, responding to congressional investigations, plus crisis management involving front-page legal issues in over 30 years of practice, his bio says.

Todd was deputy counsel to Trump and associate counsel to President George W. Bush, and led the U.S. Chamber Litigation Center, the litigation arm of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.

Fielding was White House counsel to Presidents Ronald Reagan and George W. Bush, served in the Nixon White House as deputy counsel and associate counsel, and was a member of the 9/11 Commission.

Go deeper: Barr says Trump's First Amendment argument in Jan. 6 case is not valid