Pat Cipollone describes "unhinged" Dec. 18 White House meeting

Former President Trump's White House counsel Pat Cipollone described a Dec. 18 meeting in the White House as "unhinged" during a clip of a closed-door interview shared by the Jan. 6 select committee during Tuesday's public hearing.

Driving the news: Cipollone testified that an outside group pushing election conspiracy theories, including election lawyer Sidney Powell and Trump's former national security adviser Michael Flynn, exhibited a "general disregard for backing what you actually say with facts."

The meeting, which lasted roughly six hours, included two groups of Trump advisers "trading insults, accusations of disloyalty to the president and even challenges to physically fight," the Jan. 6 committee said on Tuesday.

"I looked at him and I said, ‘Who are you?'" Cipollone testified he said to former Overstock.com CEO Patrick Byrne, who was also in the room.

Details: During the same meeting, Cassidy Hutchinson, a top aide to former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, texted White House aide Tony Ornato about who was in attendance, noting Powell and Flynn.

"Oh holy hell," Ornato wrote back, the panel revealed in text screenshots.

Cipollone also recalled saying that "the idea that the federal government" could seize election voting machines "is a terrible idea." the Jan. 6 committee revealed Tuesday during its seventh public hearing.

"I don't understand why we even have to tell you why that's a bad idea, it's a terrible idea for the country," Cipollone recalled telling Powell.

The big picture: Senior DOJ officials testified during the Jan. 6 committee's fifth hearing that former President Trump asked the Justice Department to seize voting machines from state governments as part of his campaign to overturn the 2020 election.

Editor's note: This story has been updated with additional details throughout.