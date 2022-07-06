Former White House counsel Pat Cipollone to testify before Jan. 6 committee

Former President Trump's White House counsel Pat Cipollone will testify Friday in a closed-door, videotaped interview with the Jan. 6 committee, a source familiar with his plans told Axios.

Why it matters: Cipollone — a crucial witness to what unfolded inside the West Wing on Jan. 6 — was subpoenaed by the committee following former Trump White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson's blockbuster testimony late last month.

Hutchinson revealed during the committee's last hearing that Cipollone repeatedly tried to prevent Trump from encouraging his supporters to march to the Capitol on Jan. 6.

She testified that Cipollone had warned in the days leading up to the attack that the former president and his aides could be charged with "every crime imaginable" if Trump joined protesters at the Capitol.

While the attack was happening, Hutchinson testified that Cipollone demanded to see the president while rioters were chanting for former Vice President Mike Pence to be hanged, but then-White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows told him Trump "doesn't want to do anything" and "thinks Mike deserves it."

Driving the news: Cipollone's subpoena has been extended to Friday, the source briefed on the deal told Axios, so he is still in compliance with it.