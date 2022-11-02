Bill Barr and early Facebook exec Ted Ullyot planning law firm

Former Attorney General Bill Barr and Ted Ullyot — an early Facebook executive, and veteran of other top government and corporate posts — tell Axios they plan to launch a new boutique law and consulting firm at the end of the year.

Driving the news: The firm will offer strategic advice to help clients navigate legal, regulatory, policy, commercial and public affairs issues.

Barr says they'll be joined by others who "have the same level of experience leading organizations through complex, high-stakes, and sensitive matters of all varieties."

Barr served twice as attorney general — under Presidents George H.W. Bush and Donald Trump — and was general counsel of GTE Corp. and Verizon Communications; a partner, and later of counsel, at major law firms; and a director of several U.S. companies.

He served in the CIA, the Reagan White House and other senior Justice Department positions.

Ullyot held senior posts in the Bush 43 White House and Justice Department, was a partner at the Kirkland & Ellis law firm, and served as general counsel for AOL Time Warner, Europe; ESL Investments, a hedge fund; and Facebook at IPO (2008-2013).