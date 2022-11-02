Bill Barr and early Facebook exec Ted Ullyot planning law firm
Former Attorney General Bill Barr and Ted Ullyot — an early Facebook executive, and veteran of other top government and corporate posts — tell Axios they plan to launch a new boutique law and consulting firm at the end of the year.
Driving the news: The firm will offer strategic advice to help clients navigate legal, regulatory, policy, commercial and public affairs issues.
- Barr says they'll be joined by others who "have the same level of experience leading organizations through complex, high-stakes, and sensitive matters of all varieties."
Barr served twice as attorney general — under Presidents George H.W. Bush and Donald Trump — and was general counsel of GTE Corp. and Verizon Communications; a partner, and later of counsel, at major law firms; and a director of several U.S. companies.
- He served in the CIA, the Reagan White House and other senior Justice Department positions.
Ullyot held senior posts in the Bush 43 White House and Justice Department, was a partner at the Kirkland & Ellis law firm, and served as general counsel for AOL Time Warner, Europe; ESL Investments, a hedge fund; and Facebook at IPO (2008-2013).
- More recently, he ran the policy and regulatory operation at venture firm Andreessen Horowitz.