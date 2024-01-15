A boy wearing an Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps uniform holding an Iran flag in front of weapons in Tehran. Photo: Morteza Nikoubazl/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps claimed it's behind deadly explosions near the U.S. Consulate in Erbil in Iraq's semi-autonomous Kurdistan region on Monday night it said destroyed "espionage centers," state media reports.

The big picture: National Security Council spokesperson Adrienne Watson said in an emailed statement Monday evening that U.S. officials had seen the report of the IRGC's claims that it took aim at an Israeli "espionage center" and other targets and noted no American personnel or facilities were targeted.

The Kurdistan Region Security Council said in a statement that the "ballistic missile attack" killed at least four civilians and wounded six others.

Watson said U.S. officials had "tracked the missiles, which impacted in northern Iraq and northern Syria."

Zoom in: The IRGC said in a statement it used ballistic missiles "to destroy espionage centres and gatherings of anti-Iranian terrorist groups in the region late tonight," per state media.

In a later statement carried by the Iranian state-run IRNA news agency, the IRGC claimed an Israeli "espionage center" in Erbil was among the targets.

What they're saying: "We have been in touch with senior Iraqi officials as well as officials in the Kurdistan Region," Watson said.

"Iran is claiming this is in response to the terrorist attacks in Kerman, Iran and Rask, Iran, with a focus on ISIS," she added.

"We will continue to assess the situation, but initial indications are that this was a reckless and imprecise set of strikes. The United States supports the sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity of Iraq."

Meanwhile, Erbil Gov. Omed Khoshnaw denounced what he called "a terrorist attack, an inhumane act that has been carried out" against the city, per the Iraqi Kurdish outlet Rûdaw.

There was no immediate response from Israel's government.

