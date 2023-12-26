Biden orders strikes against Iran-backed militias after attack on U.S. troops

President Biden ordered retaliatory airstrikes against Iranian-backed militia groups after three U.S. service members were wounded, one critically, in a Christmas Day drone attack in northern Iraq, the White House said Monday.

Why it matters: The fighting illustrates the broader effects of the Israel-Hamas war across the Middle East — and how U.S. military bases in Iraq and Syria have become targets, Reuters notes.

The big picture: Biden has tried to prevent the war from spiraling into a wider regional conflict that opens up new fronts of Israeli fighting — or draws the U.S. in directly, AP reports.

The administration has not responded to each attempted attack on American soldiers with military force, leading to criticism from Republicans.

What they're saying: "The Iranian-backed militia Kataib Hezbollah and affiliated groups, under an umbrella of Iranian-backed militants, claimed credit for the attack," National Security Council spokesperson Adrienne Watson said in a statement Monday.

After a briefing on the attack, Biden "directed strikes against three locations utilized by Kataib Hezbollah and affiliated groups focused specifically on unmanned aerial drone activities," Watson said.

"The United States will act at a time and in a manner of our choosing should these attacks continue," she concluded.

Zoom out: U.S. forces have come under attack at least 100 times in Iraq and Syria, usually with rockets and drones, since the Israel-Hamas war began in October, per Reuters.

It's unclear if the latest U.S. retaliation will prevent future action against American troops, who are deployed in Iraq and Syria to help stop a resurgence of ISIS.

Go deeper: U.S. launches new global mission to defend Red Sea shipping lanes from Houthi attacks