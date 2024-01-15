Share on email (opens in new window)

President Biden vowed Sunday his administration would continue efforts to free the hostages Hamas seized 100 days ago in the militant group's attack on Israel.

The big picture: Hamas seized some 240 hostages on Oct. 7 and more than 130 remain in captivity, including six Americans.

Israel's government and Hamas on Friday for the first time since the war began reached an agreement through Qatari mediation to send critically needed medicine to the hostages held in Gaza, per Axios' Barak Ravid.

What they're saying: "Today, we mark a devastating and tragic milestone," Biden said in a statement.

"For 100 days, they have existed in fear for their lives, not knowing what tomorrow will bring. For 100 days, their families have lived in agony, praying for the safe return of their loved ones," he added.

"And for each of those 100 days, the hostages and their families have been at the forefront of my mind as my national security team and I have worked non-stop to try to secure their freedom."

Meanwhile, Secretary of State Antony Blinken also released a statement on the matter, saying U.S. officials were working "around the clock" to secure the release of every hostage.

"It is impossible for any of us to understand what they have endured over those 100 days, but I have met with many of their families and delivered a clear message: The United States is with you and we will not rest until you are reunited with your loved ones," Blinken said.

