3 hours ago - World
In photos: 100 days of war in Gaza
Sunday marks 100 days since the Oct. 7 attack on Israel by Hamas that killed 1,200 people. About 240 people were taken hostage.
- Since then, more than 23,900 Palestinians have been killed by Israel's bombardment and ground offensive in Gaza, according to the Ministry of Health in Hamas-run Gaza. More than 130 hostages are still being held captive in the enclave.
The big picture: The latest resurgence of hostilities is part of an ongoing history of violence in the region.