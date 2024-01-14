Skip to main content
In photos: 100 days of war in Gaza

A soldier stands on a tank sillouhetted against a red sky.

Israeli Merkava battle tank units regroup near the border of Gaza, in the southern part of Israel on Oct. 14, 2023. Photo: Marcus Yam/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Sunday marks 100 days since the Oct. 7 attack on Israel by Hamas that killed 1,200 people. About 240 people were taken hostage.

  • Since then, more than 23,900 Palestinians have been killed by Israel's bombardment and ground offensive in Gaza, according to the Ministry of Health in Hamas-run Gaza. More than 130 hostages are still being held captive in the enclave.

The big picture: The latest resurgence of hostilities is part of an ongoing history of violence in the region.

A close up image of a rocket shooting across the sky.
Rockets are fired by Palestinian militants into Israel from Gaza on Oct. 7, 2023. Photo: Mahmoud Issa/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images
An aerial photograph showing a destroyed mosque from above with people scattered around looking for survivors.
Palestinians inspect the damage following an Israeli airstrike on the Sousi mosque in Gaza City on Oct. 9, 2023. Photo: Mahmud Hams/AFP via Getty Images
A wide shot of a crowd of protestors holding up lit mobile phones and Israeli flags.
People hold Israeli national flags and display lit mobile phones during a rally in support of the people of Israel in Buenos Aires on Oct. 9, 2023. Photo: Luis Robayo/AFP via Getty Images
A close up shot of an IDF soldier covering his nose with bodies laying in the background.
An Israel Defense Forces soldier covers his nose while walking past Hamas militants and Israeli civilians who were killed days earlier in the Oct. 7 attack in Kfar Aza, near Israel's border with Gaza. Photo: Alexi J. Rosenfeld/Getty Images
Three women mourn over a casket covered in an Israeli flag.
Family and friends of Yuval Solomon, who was killed in Kfar Aaz, mourn during his funeral on Oct. 17, 2023, in Shefayim, Israel. Photo: by Amir Levy/Getty Images
Two people looking up at a wall covered in posters showing faces of hostages with the word "KIDNAPPED" at the top of each poster.
Photographs of some of those taken hostage by Hamas during their recent attacks are seen on Oct. 18, 2023, in Tel Aviv. Photo: Leon Neal/Getty Images
U.S. President Joe Biden standing in front of a row of flags alternating between U.S. and Israeli flags.
President Biden holds a press conference following a solidarity visit to Israel on Oct. 18, 2023. Photo: Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images
Soldiers holding up weapons and walking down a street in the West Bank.
Israeli soldiers are seen during a raid at the Balata camp for Palestinian refugees in the occupied West Bank on Nov. 19, 2023. Photo: by Jaafar Ashtiyeh/AFP via Getty Images
A woman in a wheelchair smiles up at unseen people in the foreground.
Yocheved Lifshitz speaks to the media in Tel Aviv on Oct. 24, 2023, at Ichilov Hospital after she was released by Hamas. Photo: Alexi J. Rosenfeld/Getty Images
A protestor sits on a red telephone booth holding a Palestinian flag, surrounded by other protesters also holding flags and signs calling for a ceasefire.
A protester waves Palestinian flags while sitting on a red telephone box during the 'March For Palestine' in London on Oct. 28, 2023, to call for a ceasefire in the conflict between Israel and Hamas. Photo: Henry Nicholls/AFP via Getty Images
Two children stand in the rubble of a building.
A girl looks on as she stands by the rubble outside a building that was hit by an Israeli strike in the southern Gaza Strip on Oct. 31, 2023. Photo: Mohammed Abed/AFP via Getty Images)
A photo showing U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken out of focus in the foreground with protesters in the background holding up their hands covered in red ink.
Protesters calling for a ceasefire in Gaza raise their painted hands as Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin testify during a Senate Appropriations Committee in Washington, D.C., on Oct. 31, 2023. Photo: Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images
A landscape view of the Gaza Strip showing smoke rising above destroyed buildings.
This picture taken from the Israeli side of the border with the Gaza Strip shows smoke rising above buildings during Israeli strikes on the northern part of the enclave on Nov. 22, 2023. Photo: John MacDougall/AFP via Getty Images
Residents sit in the foreground with their belongings and their backs turned to the camera. In the background are destroyed residential buildings.
Palestinians from the southern Gazan city Khan Yunis sit with some of their belongings after fleeing their homes after an Israeli strike on Dec. 2, 2023. Photo: Mahmud Hams/AFP via Getty Images
An image of people lighting a long line candles.
Families of the hostages light 138 candles, one for each person being held hostage, on the first night of Hanukkah during a lighting ceremony outside The Museum of Art on Dec. 7, 2023, in Tel Aviv. Photo: Alexi J. Rosenfeld/Getty Images
A woman looks through a hospital door window, crying and covering her mouth.
Injured Palestinians, including children, are brought to Nasser Hospital to receive medical treatment following Israeli attacks in Khan Yunis, Gaza on Dec. 8, 2023. Photo: Belal Khaled/Anadolu via Getty Images
A child's hand shown from under a shroud.
Palestinians killed in the attack are brought to Nasser hospital following Israeli attacks in Khan Yunis, Gaza on Dec. 8, 2023. Photo: Belal Khaled/Anadolu via Getty Images
A plastic baby doll wrapped in a keffiyah scarf placed among rubble next to an electric candle.
A Nativity scene shows baby Jesus wrapped in a keffiyeh and placed in rubble to show solidarity with the people of Gaza on Dec. 24, 2023, in the Evangelical Lutheran Christmas Church in Bethlehem, West Bank. Photo: Maja Hitij/Getty Images
A child playing with their toys amongst rubble.
A child holds a plate while sitting between rubble in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip on Jan. 2 amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas. Photo by AFP via Getty Images
