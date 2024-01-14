Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Israeli Merkava battle tank units regroup near the border of Gaza, in the southern part of Israel on Oct. 14, 2023. Photo: Marcus Yam/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Sunday marks 100 days since the Oct. 7 attack on Israel by Hamas that killed 1,200 people. About 240 people were taken hostage.

Since then, more than 23,900 Palestinians have been killed by Israel's bombardment and ground offensive in Gaza, according to the Ministry of Health in Hamas-run Gaza. More than 130 hostages are still being held captive in the enclave.

The big picture: The latest resurgence of hostilities is part of an ongoing history of violence in the region.

Rockets are fired by Palestinian militants into Israel from Gaza on Oct. 7, 2023. Photo: Mahmoud Issa/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Palestinians inspect the damage following an Israeli airstrike on the Sousi mosque in Gaza City on Oct. 9, 2023. Photo: Mahmud Hams/AFP via Getty Images

People hold Israeli national flags and display lit mobile phones during a rally in support of the people of Israel in Buenos Aires on Oct. 9, 2023. Photo: Luis Robayo/AFP via Getty Images

An Israel Defense Forces soldier covers his nose while walking past Hamas militants and Israeli civilians who were killed days earlier in the Oct. 7 attack in Kfar Aza, near Israel's border with Gaza. Photo: Alexi J. Rosenfeld/Getty Images

Family and friends of Yuval Solomon, who was killed in Kfar Aaz, mourn during his funeral on Oct. 17, 2023, in Shefayim, Israel. Photo: by Amir Levy/Getty Images

Photographs of some of those taken hostage by Hamas during their recent attacks are seen on Oct. 18, 2023, in Tel Aviv. Photo: Leon Neal/Getty Images

President Biden holds a press conference following a solidarity visit to Israel on Oct. 18, 2023. Photo: Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images

Israeli soldiers are seen during a raid at the Balata camp for Palestinian refugees in the occupied West Bank on Nov. 19, 2023. Photo: by Jaafar Ashtiyeh/AFP via Getty Images

Yocheved Lifshitz speaks to the media in Tel Aviv on Oct. 24, 2023, at Ichilov Hospital after she was released by Hamas. Photo: Alexi J. Rosenfeld/Getty Images

A protester waves Palestinian flags while sitting on a red telephone box during the 'March For Palestine' in London on Oct. 28, 2023, to call for a ceasefire in the conflict between Israel and Hamas. Photo: Henry Nicholls/AFP via Getty Images

A girl looks on as she stands by the rubble outside a building that was hit by an Israeli strike in the southern Gaza Strip on Oct. 31, 2023. Photo: Mohammed Abed/AFP via Getty Images)

Protesters calling for a ceasefire in Gaza raise their painted hands as Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin testify during a Senate Appropriations Committee in Washington, D.C., on Oct. 31, 2023. Photo: Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

This picture taken from the Israeli side of the border with the Gaza Strip shows smoke rising above buildings during Israeli strikes on the northern part of the enclave on Nov. 22, 2023. Photo: John MacDougall/AFP via Getty Images

Palestinians from the southern Gazan city Khan Yunis sit with some of their belongings after fleeing their homes after an Israeli strike on Dec. 2, 2023. Photo: Mahmud Hams/AFP via Getty Images

Families of the hostages light 138 candles, one for each person being held hostage, on the first night of Hanukkah during a lighting ceremony outside The Museum of Art on Dec. 7, 2023, in Tel Aviv. Photo: Alexi J. Rosenfeld/Getty Images

Injured Palestinians, including children, are brought to Nasser Hospital to receive medical treatment following Israeli attacks in Khan Yunis, Gaza on Dec. 8, 2023. Photo: Belal Khaled/Anadolu via Getty Images

Palestinians killed in the attack are brought to Nasser hospital following Israeli attacks in Khan Yunis, Gaza on Dec. 8, 2023. Photo: Belal Khaled/Anadolu via Getty Images

A Nativity scene shows baby Jesus wrapped in a keffiyeh and placed in rubble to show solidarity with the people of Gaza on Dec. 24, 2023, in the Evangelical Lutheran Christmas Church in Bethlehem, West Bank. Photo: Maja Hitij/Getty Images