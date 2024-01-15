Axios House @ WEF'24

📣 1 big thing: Axios House Davos will present a full slate of live programming during the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting from January 14-18.

Events will convene global leaders in Davos for on-stage conversations on pressing global issues moderated by experts such as co-founder Mike Allen, 1 big thing Host Niala Boodhoo, chief technology correspondent Ina Fried, editor-in-chief Sara Kehaulani Goo, global technology correspondent Ryan Heath, chief economic correspondent Neil Irwin, publisher Nicholas Johnston, and managing editor Alison Snyder.

Women of the World: Connecting WEF 2024 Leaders

Axios and The Female Quotient hosted a female-focused opening night reception at the Axios House. Axios Editor-in-Chief Sara Kehaulani Goo gathered women thought leaders from across the globe for a networking reception before the week's programming kicked off.

Building Better AI with Better Data

Generative AI and AI-powered data platforms can spew misinformation and give biased results — which is why the quality of data used to train AI tools matters.

This event will explore how to better build AI tech, how to identify and reduce factors that contribute to harmful or biased data, and how using the proper inputs can empower a sustainable, responsible and competitive business while also helping global initiatives and governments work smarter.

AI's Impact on the Workforce, Now and in the Future

AI and machine-learning models are transforming industries as varied as health care to government contractors. New technologies can boost productivity and elevate the competitiveness of companies of all sizes, but must also be used responsibly. At the same time, AI can both ease burnout while potentially eroding workplace trust as workers worry that more jobs will get handed off to AI. Join this important conversation as we explore how business leaders can use AI to empower its workforce.

Turning Corporate Sustainability Claims Into Reality

Sustainability is a term that's thrown around often by corporations, but can mean different things when it comes to actual results on the path to net-zero emissions. There's rampant "greenwashing" in corporate sustainability claims — but often there doesn't need to be, as a growing number of innovative technologies, supported by government investments, make net-zero emissions by 2050 achievable. We'll discuss how climate tech will evolve in coming years, how various industries like the steel industry can embrace those innovations, and the role played by policymakers and consumers in encouraging this transition.

AI and the Digital Transformation

Generative AI is poised to accelerate the "digital transformation," not only improving productivity and lowering some costs but also enhancing business operations, research and development potential. According to McKinsey, the total economic benefit of generative AI could be as much as $6.1 trillion to $7.9 trillion annually, but will include other hidden costs. Join our conversation where we will examine this unprecedented era of transformation, including how we got here and where progress might take us.

Cybersecurity for the Other 90%

Small and medium-sized businesses contribute almost 70% of GDP and make up almost 90% of the world's companies. But despite this outsized influence, they're incredibly vulnerable to cyber crime and attacks. The threats they face are rising, particularly from ransomware attacks, as well as phishing and stolen information. Adding to this, they often don't have the resources to protect themselves — and sometimes don't even report attacks when they happen. The event will explore how policymakers and small businesses can work together to secure and protect their organizations from cybercriminals.

Finding a Voice: DEI's Corporate Role

Amid recent court rulings on affirmative action and politicized debates over DEI programs, corporate initiatives are facing an uncertain future. What strategies have proven benefits in attracting the best talent, retaining and engaging employees while promoting inclusion, and empowering decision-makers and workers in a fair and equitable way? Axios will host a reception that will explore questions around DEI's future in the workplace.

The Democratization of AI

Generative AI processing primarily happens on the cloud, but to scale adoption of this new technology, everyday products like smart phones, computers, and cars will need to adapt to this vast computing power. This near-term change could make generative AI more accessible and speed up adoption by users. Join our conversation about how on-device and the combined approach of hybrid AI could influence the mass use of the technology, encourage innovation in the field, and eventually become more entrenched in our work and personal lives.

AI & Predictive Technologies

AI has the potential to drastically change how we forecast and prepare for the future, both on an individual level as well as on a worldwide scale. The field is also ripe for massive growth and disruption, as evidenced by the millions of dollars flowing into it. As the world starts using artificial intelligence-powered predictive technologies, what sectors will be impacted, who will benefit, and how are leaders across industries navigating these transformational changes?

Building Trust in Innovative Health Technology

New tech like generative AI, application based tools, and 5G have the potential to improve providers' patient services outcomes, and the systems that deliver them. At the same time, many consumers have concerns about how it could be used. Join our conversation on how new technological advances may impact the health care world and the role of trust in developing these new innovations.

Driving Business Growth through Sustainable Business Practices

Sustainability technologies are key to transforming businesses so they can respond to the changing environment and consumer needs efficiently. Applications such as AI based tech to drive decarbonization or energy efficiency advancements are examples of how sustainable tech is being used to drive key business decisions. Join Axios for a conversation around how companies can take a scientific, collaborative approach to adopting the technologies that will best prioritize adaptability, modernization, and innovation in their fields.