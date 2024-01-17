Axios House at the World Economic Forum 2024 - Women of the World: Connecting WEF 2024 Leaders

Share on email (opens in new window)

World Economic Forum Indigenous co-chair Fawn Sharp talking to Axios editor in chief Sara Kehaulani Goo at Axios House Davos. Photo credit: Dani Ammann Photography on behalf of Axios

Axios House in Davos, Switzerland kicked off its weeklong programming for the World Economic Forum on Sunday, January 14 with an opening night reception highlighting women leaders from across the globe.

The details: Axios editor-in-chief Sara Kehaulani Goo hosted a conversation with Fawn Sharp, the indigenous co-chair of the World Economic Forum.

Sharp is also the vice president of the Quinault Indian Nation and the former president of National Congress of American Indians.

What they're saying: Sharp discussed the growing visibility of indigenous women in public positions and what indigenous women bring to the table.

"Our matriarchs have taught us that we have tremendous strength, resilience and wisdom that we bring to the table."

"I think we're at the point now where people are starting to understand the challenges facing indigenous peoples. But also, we are not weak and vulnerable. To the contrary, we're very strong, we're resilient, and those stories are coming through loud and clear."

What to watch at WEF: Sharp is focusing on building climate change investments through public-private partnerships between companies and tribal nations.

Sharp emphasized how tribal nations have been taking care of the land and its natural resources for millennia proving their effectiveness in combating climate change.

One way they are promoting these partnerships is by offering CEOs to come and visit tribal nations.

"We know that we have just incredible solutions based on centuries of wisdom and knowledge and we're excited to bring that to the world. And we're excited to make connections with those that really want to see their investment…result in proven strategies in partnership directly with us."

Thank you to The Female Quotient and Beyond for sponsoring this event.