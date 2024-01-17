Axios House at the World Economic Forum 2024: Cybersecurity for the Other 90%

Share on email (opens in new window)

Jeetu Patel, executive vice president and general manager of security and collaboration for Cisco, on stage at Axios House in Davos. Photo credit: Dani Ammann Photography on behalf of Axios

At Axios House in Davos, Switzerland at the 2024 World Economic Forum industry leaders shared their insight on how businesses can create robust cybersecurity infrastructure amidst growing threats.

Mastercard's chief digital officer Jorn Lambert touts tokenization as a way to make data breaches "a lot less of a worry" among businesses and consumers.

But, but, but: Lambert says it will take a couple of years for all intermediaries to fully implement tokenization.

Cost, education, complexity and talent shortage contributes to cybersecurity inequity for some businesses, Cisco's EVP and GM of security and collaboration Jeetu Patel told Axios' Ryan Heath.

By the numbers: 4 million jobs go unfilled in the U.S. alone in cybersecurity each year, according to Patel.

What they're saying: Patel says AI could create "huge opportunities" to bridge this gap.

In a View From the Top sponsored segment, At-Bay co-founder & CEO Rotem Iram says small and medium sized businesses (SMBs) need security to be "simple and cheap, and security is anything but those two things."

Iram explained how government and software vendors both have a role to play in connecting SMBs to better cybersecurity infrastructure.

Thank you to At-Bay for sponsoring this event.