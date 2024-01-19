Axios House at the 2024 World Economic Forum: Driving Business Growth through Sustainable Business Practices

Share on email (opens in new window)

UN Global Compact CEO & executive director, Sanda Ojiambo speaking at Axios House Davos. Credit: Dani Ammann Photography on behalf of Axios

Sustainable technology innovation is vital to transforming businesses in order to combat the climate crisis.

UN Global Compact CEO & executive director Sanda Ojiambo says there's "strong alignment and push" on climate action from CEOs, in an interview with Axios' Niala Boodhoo at Axios House Davos, Switzerland for the 2024 World Economic Forum.

What they're saying: When it comes to implementing sustainable practices, "There's so much momentum happening with the private sector and industry coalitions that are innovating and actually setting really high levels of ambition," says Ojiambo.

When it comes to implementing sustainable practices, "There's so much momentum happening with the private sector and industry coalitions that are innovating and actually setting really high levels of ambition," says Ojiambo. One transformation in particular is the "phase out and not phasing down" of fossil fuel and coal, which Ojiambo calls "absolutely critical."

Separately, Ojiambo shared how geopolitics is putting a strain on businesses.

From the climate crisis, to social inequities, to misinformation, she says it's "weighing heavily on CEOs minds."

Sponsored content:

In a View From the Top sponsored conversation, Lenovo executive vice president & president of International Markets Matthew Zielinski says sustainability is "pivotal" to work Lenovo does. "It's at the center of everything we do."

He also added that Lenovo combats AI's energy use by implementing a "unique solution of water cooling," making the energy efficiency rise to 30%.

Thank you to Lenovo for sponsoring this event.