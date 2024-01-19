Axios House at the 2024 World Economic Forum: Finding a Voice: DEI’s Corporate Role

Share on email (opens in new window)

Cisco EVP and chief people, policy & purpose officer Francine Katsoudas at Axios House Davos. Photo credit: Dani Ammann Photography on behalf of Axios

As 2024 begins, DEI programs and corporate initiatives face an uncertain future within businesses. Human resources leaders and journalists shared insight on the state of play around what's next for DEI at Axios House in Davos, Switzerland for the 2024 World Economic Forum.

What they're saying: DEI isn't going anywhere, but it's changing, Cisco EVP and chief people, policy & purpose officer Francine Katsoudas told Axios' Sara Kehaulani Goo.

"What I see at this moment is transformation. I see evolution. I do not see eradication."

Zoom in: Katsoudas says leaders' performance is based on how people are treated and how they ensure a good career for employees.

Separately, MSNBC/NBC News anchor Richard Lui told Axios' Niala Boodhoo about his organization, Prisca, and its newly released report on inclusion at work.

What they found: 38% of Black workers in Silicon Valley say they discussed or thought about lawsuits based on how they've been treated in the workplace.

Sponsored content:

In a View From the Top sponsored conversation, W.K. Kellogg Foundation VP of program strategy Carla Thompson Payton says they discovered through their core training across industries that DEI is not a "solo enterprise."

"Your board needs to be signed on and champing it, your C-suite needs to be champing it, all your managers and hiring managers need to be practicing it, and your employees need to understand the value proposition."

She also said focusing on the "belonging aspect" is the "sweet spot for innovation."

Thank you to the W.K. Kellogg Foundation for sponsoring this event.