Jan 8, 2024 - Politics & Policy
Bernie Sanders to decide on Senate re-election in "near future"
Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) said Monday he will soon make clear whether he plans to run for reelection to the Senate in 2024.
Why it matters: The Vermont progressive is one of just a handful of Senate incumbents facing reelection this cycle who haven't said whether they are running.
- At 82, Sanders is the second oldest member of the Senate after Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa), though a recent raucous Senate hearing displayed that he remains energetic.
What he's saying: Asked when he plans to make a decision on whether he's seeking reelection, Sanders told reporters it will come in the "near future."
- He has ruled out a third bid for the presidency in 2024 given that President Biden is seeking a second term.
- Sanders has until May 30, Vermont's filing deadline for congressional candidates, to decide.
State of play: Sanders represents one of the most Democratic-leaning states in the country and would likely be a lock for reelection if he opted not to run.
- If he chooses to step aside, Rep. Becca Balint (D-Vt.), the state's lone House member, could be a top candidate to succeed him.