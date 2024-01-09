Bernie Sanders to decide on Senate re-election in "near future"

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) said Monday he will soon make clear whether he plans to run for reelection to the Senate in 2024.

Why it matters: The Vermont progressive is one of just a handful of Senate incumbents facing reelection this cycle who haven't said whether they are running.

At 82, Sanders is the second oldest member of the Senate after Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa), though a recent raucous Senate hearing displayed that he remains energetic.

What he's saying: Asked when he plans to make a decision on whether he's seeking reelection, Sanders told reporters it will come in the "near future."

He has ruled out a third bid for the presidency in 2024 given that President Biden is seeking a second term.

Sanders has until May 30, Vermont's filing deadline for congressional candidates, to decide.

State of play: Sanders represents one of the most Democratic-leaning states in the country and would likely be a lock for reelection if he opted not to run.