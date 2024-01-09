Skip to main content
Jan 8, 2024 - Politics & Policy

Bernie Sanders to decide on Senate re-election in "near future"

Sen. Bernie Sanders. Photo: Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images.

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) said Monday he will soon make clear whether he plans to run for reelection to the Senate in 2024.

Why it matters: The Vermont progressive is one of just a handful of Senate incumbents facing reelection this cycle who haven't said whether they are running.

  • At 82, Sanders is the second oldest member of the Senate after Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa), though a recent raucous Senate hearing displayed that he remains energetic.

What he's saying: Asked when he plans to make a decision on whether he's seeking reelection, Sanders told reporters it will come in the "near future."

State of play: Sanders represents one of the most Democratic-leaning states in the country and would likely be a lock for reelection if he opted not to run.

  • If he chooses to step aside, Rep. Becca Balint (D-Vt.), the state's lone House member, could be a top candidate to succeed him.
