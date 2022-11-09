Where LGBTQ candidates made history in the midterm elections

Becca Balint (center), who is running to represent Vermont in the House, at a gathering on Oct. 7 in Burlington. Photo: Bonnie Jo Mount/The Washington Post via Getty Images

Several LGBTQ Americans made history Tuesday night with election wins across the United States.

Driving the news: Among them are Becca Balint (D), who will become the first out gay person and the first woman to represent Vermont in Congress, and Maura Healey (D), who was elected by Massachusetts voters to become the U.S.'s first out lesbian governor.

California's Robert Garcia (D), who is gay and Peruvian American, will be the first out LGBTQ immigrant in Congress.

James Roesener (D) in New Hampshire became the first out transgender man to win a state legislature race.

Why it matters: Their wins come amid an increase in anti-LGBTQ legislation across the country, particularly bills targeting transgender rights and gender-affirming health care.

Worth noting: A record 678 LGBTQ candidates were on the ballot this November, according to an October report released by the political action committee LGBTQ Victory Fund. That marks an 18.1% increase from the 2020 elections.

The 2022 midterms showed a significant growth in trans, nonbinary and gender non-conforming candidates as well as LGBTQ candidates of color.

The big picture: There are currently two governors, two senators, nine members of Congress, 189 state legislators and 56 mayors who openly identify as LGBTQ, per LGBTQ Victory Fund.